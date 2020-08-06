ThyssenKrupp to invest in walking beam furnace at Beeckerwerth plant

Thursday, 06 August 2020 15:19:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has announced that it will invest in a walking beam furnace at hot strip mill No. 2 in its Beeckerwerth plant at its Duisburg location, to ensure high-quality premium surfaces within the scope of the company’s Steel Strategy 20-30.

The focus of the Steel Strategy 20-30 is the targeted optimization of the production network and the consistent orientation of the product portfolio to future markets and profitable steel grades. The new unit, which involves an investment volume in the mid double-digit million range, is planned to ensure a significantly improved surface quality of premium sheets, which are used, for instance, for exterior car body shells. The first orders will be placed shortly. Completion of the unit is scheduled for 2022.

“The new walking beam furnace enables us to secure our technological capabilities and thus to ensure our competitiveness through the quality of our products also in future. Through this investment, we are meeting the ever increasing demands of our automotive customers for better surface qualities. We want to secure our technological leadership also in the next generation of high-end steels,” said Dr. Arnd Köfler, chief technology officer of Thyssenkrupp Steel.