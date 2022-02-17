Thyssenkrupp to expand hydrogen use in blast furnace

Thursday, 17 February 2022 12:34:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it will start its H2Stahl project, the real laboratory for the company’s energy transition, at its Duisburg site. The project has been granted funding in the amount of €37 million by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The overall aim is to establish the use of hydrogen as a bridging technology for technical carbon reduction in existing blast furnaces. Provided that sufficient quantities of green hydrogen are available, carbon emissions can be reduced by up to 20 percent on one plant.

The use of hydrogen will be expanded to the entire blast furnace No. 9, including the construction of a pipeline for testing the large-scale industrial use of hydrogen in steelmaking, as well as the construction and trial operation of a direct reduction pilot plant.

The entire cost of the project to be implemented within a five-year period amounts to a high double-digit million figure.