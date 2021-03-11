﻿
Thyssenkrupp to cut additional 750 jobs at steel division

Thursday, 11 March 2021 12:39:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has concluded a basic agreement with Germany’s industrial union of metalworkers IG Metall to supplement the “Future Pact for Steel” collective agreement of March 24, 2020. Accordingly, the company will cut up to 750 additional jobs at its steel division in addition to the 3,000 job cuts provided for in the collective agreement to limit the financial losses caused by the coronavirus. The current collective agreement, which includes job safeguards until 2026, will remain in place.

Thyssenkrupp recently approved the main investments under its Strategy 20-30. With the conversion of the Duisburg casting-rolling line and the construction of further units, the prerequisites for this are now being put in place. In the future, as part of the transformation to climate-neutral steel, it is planned to offer all products in green as well.


