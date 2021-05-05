Thyssenkrupp Steel collaborates to set up international hydrogen supply chains

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 12:22:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it will investigate setting up international supply chains for hydrogen with German steelmaker HKM and the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the largest seaport in Europe.

In the course of their targets to reduce carbon emissions and become climate-neutral by 2050, Thyssenkrupp Steel and HKM are going to require large quantities of hydrogen to produce steel without coal. The partners will explore hydrogen import opportunities via Rotterdam as well as a possible pipeline corridor between Rotterdam and Thyssenkrupp Steel’s and HKM’s steel sites in Duisburg.

According to the company’s statement, the cooperation between the Port of Rotterdam and Duisburg can have a signaling effect to establish supply chains for the energy transition, building an important sustainable European industry.