Thyssenkrupp Materials Services puts new logistic center into operation

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:25:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German group Thyssenkrupp has announced that its subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has put a new logistics center in Rotenburg into operation. The new logistic center sets new industry standards and further enhances the company’s performance, the company’s statement said.

The new logistic site with an investment of €60 million offers a wider range of materials and a more extensive processing portfolio. The entire process chain has a high level of automation and digitization, increasing productivity and offering customers more individualized services.

According to the company’s statement, the layout of the site is aligned with the optimum flow of materials and several trucks can be dispatched at the same time, allowing the company to process orders better and more closely to demand, and ensuring more efficient processes, shorter downtimes and ultimately greater productivity.

The installation of a photovoltaic system at the site will take place in the coming months. In the first stage, the company aims to generate electricity for the logistics center, then electricity will also be generated for other sites of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services.