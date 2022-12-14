﻿
Thyssenkrupp Materials Services launches new online marketplace in UK

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 14:57:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp’s subsidiary thyssenkrupp Materials Services has announced that it has launched its new online marketplace SteelBuy in the UK.

The platform targets excess inventory and stands out by anonymizing buyers and sellers, reducing the effort required to close deals, managing payments and logistics, and offering sellers 24/7 access to a global market. As a result, the platform addresses aspects that have previously presented barriers to trade. 

SteelBuy was originally developed to support steel service centers in the sale of low-turnover stock. The platform has since evolved into an online marketplace that manages the entire transaction process from payment to logistics in one step, anonymously.


