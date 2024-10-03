Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe takes over group’s hot rolled strip unit

Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, a service center subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it has taken over the 2A business from steel distributor Thyssenkrupp Stahlkontor. By expanding its product portfolio to include declassified hot rolled strip with the takeover, the company will be able to offer its customers an even more comprehensive range from a single source.

Thyssenkrupp Stahlkontor will continue its other business activities unchanged.

“As the leading European service center for carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum, we strive to offer our customers a broad and high-quality product range. By integrating the entire portfolio of declassified materials, we will strengthen our offering and be able to respond more efficiently to customer needs,” Marcus Wöhl, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, said.