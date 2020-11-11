﻿
Thyssenkrupp in talks for over €5 billion in government aid

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp is in talks with the German government for over €5 billion in aid for its steel unit which is in a bad condition, according to local media reports.

The German government has already signaled its willingness to provide financial support to the company’s steel unit to ensure future domestic production of Greensteel. The negotiations between the company and the government continue. 

While a wide range of support is being discussed, the company and politicians are considering about €2 billion in government funds and €3 billion as a grant, as SteelOrbis understands.


