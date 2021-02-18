﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp ends talks with Liberty Steel, will not sell steel unit

Thursday, 18 February 2021 10:49:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has ended talks on a possible acquisition of the company’s steel unit Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe by UK-based Liberty Steel, as their ideas about the corporate value and the structure of the transaction were far apart. A sale of the steel unit to Liberty Steel will therefore not take place.

The company will now continue to drive forward a sustainable position for steel on its own. For this purpose, its steel board is working on a consistent further development of the Steel Strategy 20-30 in order to address the consequences of the pandemic and to make steel sustainably profitable and thus future-proof.

Liberty Steel Group had submitted a firmed-up bid for the steel unit and Thyssenkrupp examined the offer carefully, as SteelOrbis previously reported. There was a close exchange between Thyssenkrupp and Liberty Steel on a number of complex topics. However, no common solution could be found for key requirements addressed by Thyssenkrupp.


Tags: Liberty Steel  European Union  Germany  ThyssenKrupp  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Feb

Thyssenkrupp to upgrade Duisburg and Bochum plants to boost competitiveness
12  Feb

Vanilla Steel accelerates its growth in Europe despite steel shortage
11  Feb

ThyssenKrupp raises earnings forecast for FY 2020-21
02  Feb

Liberty bid for Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit still contains open issues
26  Jan

Liberty Steel firms up bid for thyssenkrupp’s steel unit