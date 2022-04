Tuesday, 19 April 2022 15:22:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has decided to cut working hours of around 1,300 workers of its 18,000 employees in steel production, according to a report by Reuters. Some of the short-time working hours have already started, SteelOrbis understands.

The decision was due to the lower demand from the automotive industry and higher raw material prices resulting from the negative impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine.