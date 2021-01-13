﻿
Thyssenkrupp concludes blue hydrogen study for Duisburg plant

Wednesday, 13 January 2021
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced the completion of the H2morrow, joint feasibility study on the company’s Duisburg plant by Norway-based broad energy company Equinor, German gas transmission system operator OGE and Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

The study, which started in October 2019, finds that decarbonized production and the supply of “blue” hydrogen from natural gas to the Duisburg plant is technically feasible. Blue hydrogen supply will reduce the carbon emissions of the plant significantly.

The partners are convinced that blue hydrogen has the potential to ramp up the European hydrogen market and can play a significant role in achieving the EU’s climate targets for 2030. The intended large volumes of blue hydrogen can support the establishment of the necessary hydrogen pipeline infrastructure and a hydrogen economy ramp-up.

The study’s premise is the production of hydrogen from natural gas with permanent offshore storage of the carbon accrued in the process.


