ThyssenKrupp completes sale of its infrastructure business

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:18:59 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Germany-based ThyssenKrupp has announced it has completed the disposal of its infrastructure business. At the beginning of August, the ThyssenKrupp group announced the sale of the infrastructure business unit to FMC Beteiligungs KG, thus successfully implementing a further step in the focusing of the portfolio as part of the initiated realignment. FMC, an entrepreneur-led, independent German investment company, makes long-term investments in companies with a focus on sustainable value enhancement for the benefit of employees and society. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

After having received all merger control clearances, the transaction was formally closed yesterday and, according to ThyssenKrupp, "The infrastructure business will benefit from the new owner's strategic concept for the gradual further development of the company. This includes in particular necessary investments in digitization and the development of existing and new markets."