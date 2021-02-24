Ternium posts increased revenues for Mexico and Southern region

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 20:53:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium saw net revenues for its Mexican business in Q4 2020 increase 15 percent, year-over-year, to $1.38 billion, the company said this week.

Following the same uptrend, revenues at its Southern region segment in Q4 2020 was $632.7 million, 42 percent up, year-over-year.

On the other hand, Ternium’s “other markets” segment was the only one to see revenues decline. Revenues for the segment in Q4 2020 reached $516.9 million, 6 percent down, year-over-year.

Ternium said steel sales volumes for its Mexican business in Q4 2020 totaled 1.64 million mt, 6 percent up, year-over-year.

Net profit in Q4 2020 spiked 645.9 percent, year-over-year, from $89.9 million in Q4 2019 to $670.6 million in Q4 2020.