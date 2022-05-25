Ternium plans major revamping of blast furnace in Rio de Janeiro plant

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 20:04:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to sources, Latin American steelmaker Ternium will invest an estimated $270 million in the revamping of one of the two blast furnaces of its Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSA), located in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

The works are set to start in 2025 and will last for a few months, when the thermal insulation will be changed and items of the ancillary technology will be updated.

CSA was inaugurated in 2010 and currently has a yearly 5 million mt of pig iron capacity, producing exclusively slab, which is mostly exported.