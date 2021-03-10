﻿
English
Ternium investing $500 million in environmental projects

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:11:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America focused steelmaker Ternium said it will invest $500 million in environmental projects and technologies for its mills across the region.

The company said this week it will mainly invest at its mills in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Ternium said it aimed to invest $260 million in environmental projects, however, it increased its investment plan to $500 million.

The company said investments should focus on reducing emissions and materials management at its Nuevo León mill in Mexico, San Nicolás de los Arroyos mill in Argentina and Santa Cruz in Brazil. The investments include, among other projects, a baghouse to filter and collect particles at its sinter plant in Brazil.


