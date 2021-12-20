Ternium investing $17.5 million in Brazil to increase use of scrap for steelmaking

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:30:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium Brazil, the local subsidiary of Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium, will invest BRL 100 million ($17.5 million) to increase the use of scrap for steelmaking, according to a media report by Estadao.

The investment is part of the company’s plan to spend over BRL 700 million ($122.9 million) by 2030 to increase its operational processes, while also reducing its environmental impact.

Ternium Brazil owns a mill in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro state. It was formerly known as Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantica (CSA), before Ternium bought it from ThyssenKrupp.

The project to increase the use of scrap for steelmaking in Santa Cruz aims to expand an existing area and also install cranes for better operational efficiency. Works are expected to finish in 2023. Ternium Brazil expects to increase the use of scrap in steelmaking by 80 percent.