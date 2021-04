Wednesday, 31 March 2021 21:36:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Port of Cleveland has announced they are approaching completion of a project at a bulk terminal that mixes iron ore types before shipment.

When completed, the $11M project will extend the bulk terminal’s iron ore tunnel by approximately 440 feet. A spokesperson from the port said the project is expected to bring 1M additional tons in cargo to the port each year.