Tenova to supply NMLK Verona with a new VOD plant

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:33:51 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced it has received a new order from Italy-based steelmaker NLMK Verona for the turnkey supply of a 70t VOD (Vacuum-Oxygen-Decarburization) plant.

The order was placed at the end of 2020 and it includes a deslagging machine and auxiliary equipment. The scope of the contract includes engineering, supply, erection of all equipment, supervision of erection, commissioning and training.

The new VOD plant will expand the existing production route, which currently includes an electric arc furnace, two ladle furnaces, a vacuum degassing system, a continuous casting plant, and an ingot casting plant, Tenova explained.

According to the supplier, the increasing demand for high quality steel makes the vacuum treatment an essential step in the secondary metallurgy process, and Tenova Vacuum Degasser units (VD/VOD) feature effective removal of hydrogen, oxygen and/or carbon. Moreover, thanks to the new deslagging machine and the vacuum treatment, the steel quality of the final products will improve, allowing NLMK to increase the range of quality steel already supplied.

Mario Marcozzi, sales & marketing and regional initiatives manager at Tenova, said that the project will "contribute to the technological development of the plant, which is already considered an important reference for the production of quality steels."