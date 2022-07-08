﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenaris to acquire steel pipe producer in the US

Friday, 08 July 2022 23:32:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The international steel piping producer Tenaris announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire, from Benteler North America Corporation, 100% of the shares of Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation, for $460 million.

Subject to the usual antitrust and other regulatory approvals, including the consent by the Louisiana Economic Development, the closing of the deal is expected for the last quarter of 2022.

Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation produces seamless steel pipe, with an annual pipe rolling capacity of 400,000 mt, with the production unit located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The acquisition is expected to expand Tenaris’s production range and local manufacturing presence in the US market, the company said.

A global supplier of steel tubes and related services, Tenaris was recently chosen by the Brazilian oil producer Petrobras for the supply of a package of products and services for its Buzios deep-water project, destined to produce 2.0 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

The volume of the contract exceeds 100,000 mt of seamless and welded casing, in carbon, sour service and high collapse steel grades.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Tenaris to supply pipes for Petrobras’ deep water project

08 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian industrial production shows small increase in May

07 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports increase again in June

07 Jul | Longs and Billet

Vale begins decommission of its Ipoema Dam

06 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian slab exporters begin negotiations for September shipments

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Vale's iron ore exports down 20.4 percent in January-May

06 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports maintain uptrend in June

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil’s CSN announces the acquisition of hydroelectric power plant

05 Jul | Steel News

Inflation in Brazil will exceed target in 2022

05 Jul | Steel News

Price declines for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

01 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials