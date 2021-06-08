﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ten Indian bidders seek to acquire stressed assets of Rohit Ferro-Tech via bankruptcy resolution

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 11:08:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Ten bidders have thrown their hats into the ring - including Tata Steel Mining Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel), Vedanta Limited, and Jindal Stainless Limited - to acquire the stressed assets of Rohit Ferro-Tech Limited, through the bankruptcy resolution process, government sources said on Tuesday, June 8.

The sources said that all the ten bidders have been declared as ‘successful resolution applicants’ by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has accepted their letters of intent for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech, and now the various bids will be put for approval to the committee of creditors of the ailing company.

Rohit Ferro-Tech has three ferrochrome plants, two in the state of Odisha and one in West Bengal, along with a stainless steel manufacturing unit in the latter state.


Tags: M&A  India  trading  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jun

Odisha sponge iron plants seeks pre-emption right for preferential sourcing of iron ore
08  Jun

India’s JSPL steel production up 31 percent in April-May
26  May

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity
26  May

Indian government likely to announce fiscal stimulus for pandemic-hit economy
25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021