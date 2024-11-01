TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports rises 4.8% in September

Crude steel production in Turkey increased by 6.5 percent year on year in September this year to 3.09 million mt, according to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD). In the January-September period this year, Turkey produced 27.9 million mt of crude steel, up by 13.8 percent year on year. Turkey recorded the second-largest increase in crude steel output globally in the first nine months of 2024.

In September this year, Turkey’s finished steel consumption rose by 0.8 percent to 2.9 million mt, while in the first nine months this year its finished steel consumption decreased by 4.2 percent to 27.8 million mt, both year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 17.7 percent to 1.27 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 16.7 percent to $908.3 million, year on year. In the January-September period, the country’s steel exports increased by 31.6 percent to 9.8 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 18.2 percent to $7.2 billion, both year on year. The country's flat and long steel exports in the first nine months totaled 62,331 mt and 137,697 mt, respectively.

In September, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 4.8 percent to 1.3 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 5.8 percent to $1.01 billion, both year on year. In the first nine months this year, the country’s steel imports decreased by 12.5 percent to 11.9 million mt, while the value of these imports fell by 19.0 percent to $9.49 billion, both year on year. In the January-September period, the country's flat and long steel imports totaled 2.74 million mt and 2.07 million mt, respectively.

In the January-September period, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 75.92 percent from 52.04 percent in the same period last year.