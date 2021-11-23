Tauman Engineering to set up heat recovery coke oven plant for India’s KIOCL

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:31:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) has reached an agreement with Tauman Engineering Limited on setting up a 180,000 mt per year heat recovery coke oven plant, company sources said on Tuesday, November 23.

KIOCL will pay an estimated $25 million as contract price to the engineering company to implement the project.

It has also entered into a three-way collaboration agreement between KIOCL, Tauman Engineering and the Indian government’s Central Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to source appropriate technology from the latter, the sources said.