Tata Steel’s subsidiary TTCIL reports net loss for Q2 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:19:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TTCIL), a Tata Steel India-based subsidiary and a producer of tin coated steel sheets used as packaging material, has reported a net loss of INR 351.00 million ($4.28 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 19.

According to the statement, the company had achieved a net profit of INR 749.30 million ($9.13 million) during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The net loss during the quarter was attributed to higher expenses, which increased to INR 10.18 billion ($124 million), rising from INR 8.87 billion ($108 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income of TTCIL was also down, to INR 9.71 billion ($118.50 million), during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to INR 9.87 billion ($120 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


