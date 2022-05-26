Tata Steel to review output target if export duty stays for long term

Thursday, 26 May 2022 10:45:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel will be forced to review its production targets if the government’s imposition of 15 percent export tax remains in force for long, company CEO T. V. Narendran said in a statement on Thursday, May 26.

Mr. Narendran said that, while concerns over the current surging inflation is understandable, measures like the export tax will hit the steel industry.

Tata Steel had drawn up plans to double capacity to 40 million mt per year based on the assumption that 10-15 percent will be exported, he said.

“If there is a long-term direction that exports of steel will be discouraged, then we'll have to take a call - then you will only build as much capacity as you need for the domestic market," Narendran said.

“Whether we need to be at 40 million mt or 35 million mt, we will decide ... In the medium-to-long term, India should encourage exports," he added.

Tata Steel, as part of a steel industry delegation, will engage with the Indian government to “find a common ground”. he said.