﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel sells entire holding in Natsteel Holdings, Singapore

Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:13:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

T S Global Holdings (TSGH) Singapore, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of India’s Tata Steel, has executed definitive agreements with TopTip Holding Pte Ltd to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore, for an equity value of $172 million, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, September 30.

TopTip Holding Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based steel and iron ore trading company.

However, the wires business of NatSteel in Thailand (Siam Industrial wires) has been retained by Tata Steel as part of its downstream wires portfolio. It said that the transaction has been closed today and that the consideration has been received and will be used for the reduction of off-shore debt.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  Tata Steel  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30 Sep

ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost
28 Sep

Indian stainless steel producers seek CVD imposition on imports after 177% increase in inward shipments
24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance
15 Sep

Tata Steel commissions carbon capture plant at Jamshedpur steel mill BF
10 Sep

SAIL starts ‘land bank study’ to expand steelmaking capacity to 50 million mt per year by 2030