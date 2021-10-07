Tata Steel reports 3% rise in steel output for Q2 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:20:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved finished steel production of 4.73 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, a marginal growth of three percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 7.

The company’s sales during the quarter were reported at 4.64 million mt, down from 5.05 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.56 million mt in the second quarter this year, against 2.15 million mt a year ago, while sales in Europe fell to 2.16 million mt from 2.27 million mt, year on year.

Production of Tata Steel South-East Asia during the period came to 490,000 mt, against 510,000 mt a year earlier, while sales stood at 600,000 mt compared to 550,000 mt in the same quarter a year ago.