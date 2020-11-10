﻿
English
Tata Steel Europe and POSCO to collaborate on tubes for hyperloop systems

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 15:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Tata Steel Europe and South Korean steelmaker POSCO have entered into an agreement to collaborate to develop steel tubes for use in high-speed hyperloop transportation systems, a joint statement by the two companies said on Tuesday, November 10.

The two companies said that they will develop tubes of high quality special steel used as vacuum tubes for high-speed transportation with minimum use of energy.

Last Sunday, Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop completed the world’s first passenger ride on their experimental hyperloop system in Nevada, US.

“POSCO has been conducting hyperloop-related research such as feasibility, design and structural organization of various types of steel tubes for more than 10 years, POSCO’s head of technical research laboratories, Duk-Lak Lee, said in the statement.

The steel tubes not only need to allow a vehicle to travel in low-pressure environment where air is removed to cut resistance but retain straightness over long distances, the statement said.


