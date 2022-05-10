﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel draws up plans for EAF plants across Indian states

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 11:50:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has lined up plans to construct scrap-based electric arc furnaces (EAF) in the north, west and southern regions of India, starting with a plant in Haryana in the north, a company official said on Tuesday, May 10.

The official said that the first EAF plant in the north would be based on the company’s already operational 500,000 mt per year steel recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana.

A similar model will be followed in the western and southern regions where EAF plants will be based on the steel scrap recycling units that Tata Steel is planning in collaboration with auto scrapping units.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

05 May

Tata Steel looking to achieve capacity expansion target a few years earlier
22 Apr

India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s Thiess ink mining collaboration deal
11 Apr

Tata Steel Mining acquires Rohit Ferro via bankruptcy resolution process
06 Apr

Tata Steel achieves record crude steel output of 19.06 million mt in 2021-22
31 Mar

Tata Steel to acquire ferroalloy production assets in Odisha
15 Mar

India’s Tata Steel scouts for alternatives to Russian coking coal
14 Mar

Indian steel export margins to improve immediately but cost pressures to catch up
11 Feb

Tata Steel gets Letter of Award for acquiring state-run steelmaker NINL
08 Feb

Moody’s: Tata Steel acquisition of NINL is “credit positive”
07 Feb

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit up 159% in Q3