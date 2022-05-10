Tata Steel draws up plans for EAF plants across Indian states

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 11:50:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has lined up plans to construct scrap-based electric arc furnaces (EAF) in the north, west and southern regions of India, starting with a plant in Haryana in the north, a company official said on Tuesday, May 10.

The official said that the first EAF plant in the north would be based on the company’s already operational 500,000 mt per year steel recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana.

A similar model will be followed in the western and southern regions where EAF plants will be based on the steel scrap recycling units that Tata Steel is planning in collaboration with auto scrapping units.