Wednesday, 07 October 2020 12:45:09 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Tata Steel Europe has denied reports about the possible sale of its British assets to Chinese group Jingye. "We would like to clarify that this is speculative and not true," a Tata spokesperson told a trade journal.

In past days, British media reported that Jingye, which took control of British Steel earlier this year, had expressed an interest in acquiring Tata Steel UK, which is the owner of the vast Port Talbot plant in South Wales.