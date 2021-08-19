﻿
Tata Steel commissions steel recycling plant in Rohtak

Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has announced that it has commissioned its new steel recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana, with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt.

The plant is a first in India, equipped with modern and mechanized equipment. The scrap will be procured from various market segments such as end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households and construction. The scrap will then be processed through mechanized equipment and the high-quality processed scrap will be supplied for downstream steelmaking. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilization.

Tata Steel has also launched two new brands - Tata FerroBaled® and Tata FerroShred® - for the baled and shredded scrap produced in its new facility. These products are high quality processed scrap and will provide the needed raw material fillip to the Indian steel industry by reducing the dependency on imports. The products will lower conversion costs, lower transportation and handling costs.


