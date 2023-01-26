﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel commences EAF installation in Ludhiana 

Thursday, 26 January 2023 17:54:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The government of Punjab state in India has announced that Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has commenced work on the installation of its new electric arc furnace in Ludhiana. The new scrap-based steel plant to be built with an investment of INR 26 billion ($319.1 million) will have an annual finished steel capacity of 750,000 mt .

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured full support and cooperation to the company, saying that this project is the first-ever investment made by Tata Steel in the state and the second biggest in the country after Jamshedpur. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India HDG prices continue to rally amid positive Europe, tight HRC availability

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-India billet prices keep rising, though mills fail to achieve anything close to targets

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Tata Steel starts construction of scrap-based mill in northern Indian state of Punjab

25 Jan | Steel News

Ex-India HRC price gains continue, highest realizations recorded from EU sales

24 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local India rebar market shows mixed trend, but strong positive outlook sustained

24 Jan | Longs and Billet

SAIL to commence production of weather-resistant steel for shipping containers

24 Jan | Steel News

Indian CRC trade prices rises in tandem with flat product market buoyancy

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices rally amid tightening of supplies from mills

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

India’s SAIL reportedly approves closure of subsidiary VISP mill

23 Jan | Steel News

Indian met coke buyers cautiously resume imports amid higher local prices

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials