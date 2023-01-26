Tata Steel commences EAF installation in Ludhiana 

Thursday, 26 January 2023 17:54:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The government of Punjab state in India has announced that Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has commenced work on the installation of its new electric arc furnace in Ludhiana. The new scrap-based steel plant to be built with an investment of INR 26 billion ($319.1 million) will have an annual finished steel capacity of 750,000 mt .

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured full support and cooperation to the company, saying that this project is the first-ever investment made by Tata Steel in the state and the second biggest in the country after Jamshedpur.