Tata Steel BSL Limited’s pig iron output up 5% in Q2 FY 2021-22

Tata Steel BSL Limited (TSBL) achieved crude steel production growth of five percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company, however, did not disclose the absolute volume of production during the quarter.

The company reported that its sales during the quarter were 13 percent lower than in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, owing to lower exports and limited availability of hot rolled coil (HRC) from the scheduled shutdown of its hot strip mill.