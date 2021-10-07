﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel BSL Limited’s pig iron output up 5% in Q2 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Tata Steel BSL Limited (TSBL) achieved crude steel production growth of five percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company, however, did not disclose the absolute volume of production during the quarter.

The company reported that its sales during the quarter were 13 percent lower than in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, owing to lower exports and limited availability of hot rolled coil (HRC) from the scheduled shutdown of its hot strip mill.


Tags: pig iron  Tata Steel  Indian Subcon  raw mat  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Oct

Tata Steel reports 3% rise in steel output for Q2 FY 2021-22
30 Sep

Tata Steel sells entire holding in Natsteel Holdings, Singapore
30 Sep

ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost
24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance
15 Sep

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever pig iron output in Aug, exports up 39%