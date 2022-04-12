﻿
Tata Steel and Indian government consultancy firm RITES sign MoU on infrastructure projects

Tuesday, April 12
       

Indian steel producer Tata Steel and RITES Limited, an Indian government-run infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaborative projects, a joint official statement said on Tuesday, April 12.

RITES and Tata Steel will collaborate to offer services in the areas of railway rolling stock exports and will enhance infrastructural capabilities for buildings, airports, urban engineering, and information technology. They will also explore capacity enhancement for urban mass rapid transport, including metro railway systems, for domestic and overseas markets.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation & maintenance, and support required for tapping domestic as well as overseas markets, while Tata Steel’s New Materials Business (NMB) division will undertake the development and manufacturing of customised products as per clients’ requirements in coordination with RITES, the statement said.


