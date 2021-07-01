Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself

Thursday, 01 July 2021 10:40:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has advanced the process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself, Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrshekaran told shareholders at a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 1.

Tata Steel had acquired the erstwhile Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) through the bankruptcy resolution process and renamed it as Tata Steel BSL Limited.

“I am happy to report that Tata Steel has rationalized around 100 legal entities in the last 24 months and we have also advanced the process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with Tata Steel, which will also yield synergies for the company in the future,” Mr. Chandrashekaran said.

“We are also progressing well on the reorganisation and consolidation of the India business of Tata Steel into four clusters - long products, mining, downstream, and utilities and infrastructure services," he added.