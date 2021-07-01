﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself

Thursday, 01 July 2021 10:40:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has advanced the process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself, Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrshekaran told shareholders at a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 1.

Tata Steel had acquired the erstwhile Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) through the bankruptcy resolution process and renamed it as Tata Steel BSL Limited.

“I am happy to report that Tata Steel has rationalized around 100 legal entities in the last 24 months and we have also advanced the process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with Tata Steel, which will also yield synergies for the company in the future,” Mr. Chandrashekaran said.

“We are also progressing well on the reorganisation and consolidation of the India business of Tata Steel into four clusters - long products, mining, downstream, and utilities and infrastructure services," he added.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  Tata Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jun

India seeks consultation on EU extension of safeguard measures on steel imports
29  Jun

Ernst&Young: Indian steel industry’s move towards carbon reduction to be gradual
21  Jun

Russia and India working on coking coal supply agreement
17  Jun

Brickwork Ratings: Record high Indian steel prices not to ease in H2 2021-22
11  Jun

Ind-Ra revises outlook for Tata Steel to positive from stable