Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in Q4 FY 2020-21

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:03:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel reported its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production at 4.75 million mt in the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, recording three percent growth quarter on quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, April 7.

The company reported that its total steel delivery volume in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21 was 4.67 million mt, up 16 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year, of which 4.17 million mt of finished steel was for domestic deliveries and total exports were reported at 11 percent of total deliveries by the company.

Tata Steel Europe’s steel production was reported at 2.65 million mt in the last quarter of FY 2020-21, up four percent year on year.


