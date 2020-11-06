﻿
Tangsteel new factory’s belt-roaster pellet facilities start operating

Friday, 06 November 2020 15:29:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On October 30, two belt-roaster iron ore pellet lines at the new factory of Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd, supplied by Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd. (Sinosteel MECC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co. Ltd, and each with an annual capacity of 4.8 million mt, were put into operation, as announced by Sinosteel Engineering & Technology.

Li Baozhong, vice general manager of Tangsteel, said that the new facilities will help Tangsteel’s new factory become a 10 million mt pellet production base.


