Taiwan’s scrap imports down 11.8 percent in January-September

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 11.8 percent year on year to 2,277,853 mt in the January-September period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first nine months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 962,270 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 0.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 490,653 mt in the given period, down 33.6 percent year on year.

In September alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 242,710 mt, down by 21.2 percent year on year and up by 12.7 percent month on month.