 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down...

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.9 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 17:40:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 7.8 percent year on year to $1.19 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.04 billion, increasing by 5.9 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.9 percent to $12.19 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $9.44 billion, up by 5.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 10.5 percent in January-August

12 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.9 percent in January-August

11 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.4 percent in January-July

21 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 11.0 percent in January-July

13 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.1 percent in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.3 percent in January-June

24 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.1 percent in January-June

11 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.2 percent in January-June

09 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.8 percent in January-May

25 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 8.5 percent in January-May

12 Jun | Steel News