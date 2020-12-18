﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports up 8.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 18 December 2020
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 8.6 percent year on year to 3.40 million mt in the January-November period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 11 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.44 million mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 4.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 1.05 million mt in the given period, up 98 percent year on year.

In November alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 224,175 mt, decreasing by 29.5 percent year on year and down 10.8 percent from October.


