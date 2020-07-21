Taiwan’s scrap imports up 20.83 percent in H1

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 11:29:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 20.83 percent year on year to 1.94 million mt in the January-June period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first half of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 819,363 mt of scrap to this destination in the given period, rising by 2.52 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 680,059 mt in the given period, up 189.45 percent year on year.

In June alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 350,228 mt, increasing by 27.23 percent year on year and up 0.6 percent from May.