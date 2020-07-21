﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 20.83 percent in H1

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 11:29:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 20.83 percent year on year to 1.94 million mt in the January-June period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first half of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 819,363 mt of scrap to this destination in the given period, rising by 2.52 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 680,059 mt in the given period, up 189.45 percent year on year.

In June alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 350,228 mt, increasing by 27.23 percent year on year and up 0.6 percent from May.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Taiwan  Southeast Asia  raw mat  scrap  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in July from June
11  Aug

Brazil's iron ore exports down by 0.3 percent in July
24  Jul

Taiwan's basic metal output up 1.97 percent in June from May
20  Jul

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 13.9 percent in H1
17  Jul

Pakistan's scrap imports down 11.7% in June from May