Taiwan’s scrap imports down seven percent in January-November

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by seven percent year on year to 2.66 million mt in the January-November period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 11 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.08 million mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 7.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 541,948 mt in the given period, down 1.2 percent year on year.

In November alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 234,699 mt, decreasing by 10.8 percent year on year and by 4.6 percent from October.