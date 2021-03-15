Taiwan’s scrap imports down 25.8 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 15 March 2021 10:58:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 25.8 percent year on year to 463,352 mt in the January-February period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first two months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 169,960 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 44.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 144,053 mt in the given period, down 15.7 percent year on year.

In February alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 212,719 mt, decreasing by 42.4 percent year on year and down 15.1 percent from January.