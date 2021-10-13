Taiwan’s scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 12:16:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 20.2 percent year on year to 2,337,583 mt in the January-September period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first nine months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 964,397 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 22.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 481,156 mt in the given period, down 49.1 percent year on year.

In September alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 232,523 mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent year on year and down 4.7 percent from August.