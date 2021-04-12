﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

Monday, 12 April 2021 11:28:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 17.7 percent year on year to 783,152 mt in the January-March period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first three months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 304,936 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 29.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 203,863 mt in the given period, down 30.5 percent year on year.

In March alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 319,658 mt, decreasing by 2.3 percent year on year and up 50.3 percent from February.


Tags: raw mat  imp/exp statistics  scrap  Southeast Asia  Taiwan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

Malaysia imposes 15 percent export duty on scrap
19  Mar

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in Feb from Jan
19  Mar

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 13.2% in February from January
17  Mar

SEAISI: ASEAN-6 countries mostly source their scrap domestically
15  Mar

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 25.8 percent in Jan-Feb