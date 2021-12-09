Taiwan’s scrap imports down 16 percent in January-November

Thursday, 09 December 2021 15:09:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 16.0 percent year on year to 2,860,578 mt in the January-November period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 11 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.17 million mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 18.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 548,706 mt in the given period, down 47.9 percent year on year.

In November alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 263,239 mt, increasing by 17.4 percent year on year and up 1.3 percent from October.