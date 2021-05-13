﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 13.7 percent in January-April

Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:30:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 13.7 percent year on year to 1.08 million mt in the January-April period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first four months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 425,783 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 24.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 276,972 mt in the given period, down 29.6 percent year on year.

In April alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 291,903 mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent year on year and down 8.7 percent from March.


Tags: Southeast Asia  Taiwan  raw mat  scrap  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

France’s steel product export value up 13.4 percent in Jan-Mar
03  May

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 22.1 percent in Q1
20  Apr

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 12.4% in March from February
19  Apr

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in Mar from Feb
16  Apr

Scrap prices gain further in Taiwan, trend may change as ex-US supply up