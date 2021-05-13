Taiwan’s scrap imports down 13.7 percent in January-April

Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:30:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 13.7 percent year on year to 1.08 million mt in the January-April period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first four months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 425,783 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 24.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 276,972 mt in the given period, down 29.6 percent year on year.

In April alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 291,903 mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent year on year and down 8.7 percent from March.