Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 16:54:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 12.9 percent year on year to 1,385,034 mt in the January-May period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first five months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 552,269 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 19.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 343,875 mt in the given period, down 35.0 percent year on year.

In May alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 309,990 mt, decreasing by 10.4 percent year on year and up 6.2 percent from April.