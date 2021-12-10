Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 52.5 percent in January-November

Friday, 10 December 2021 10:40:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 87.1 percent year on year to $2.45 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.41 billion, up by 83.7 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 52.5 percent to $20.13 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $14.05 billion, increasing by 63.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.