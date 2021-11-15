Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 48.7 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 10:01:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 80.8 percent year on year to $2.43 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.38 billion, up by 70.3 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 48.7 percent to $17.68 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $12.64 billion, increasing by 61.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.