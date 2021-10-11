Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 44.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 11 October 2021 14:19:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 69.1 percent year on year to $1.99 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.32 billion, up by 85.2 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 44.6 percent to $15.26 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.26 billion, increasing by 60.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.